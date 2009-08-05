For the company’s production of the 1979 Stephen Sondheim musical, Sweeney Todd , technical director David Roper has packed the tiny little space at Off the Wall Theatre with a multilevel set, smoking ovens and trapdoors. Amid all of the action will be a live band with piano, percussion, trumpet and violin. Robert Hirschi plays the title character, a homicidal barber in Victorian London, and Marilyn White portrays the woman who owns the meat pie shop below his barbershop. The supporting characters, who have made the musical such a hit over the years, include Off the Wall favorites David Flores in the role of the villainous Judge Turpin and Jeremy Welter as his chief underling, Beadle Bamford.