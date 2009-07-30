For the company’s production of the 1979 Stephen Sondheim musical, Sweeney Todd , technical director David Roper has packed the tiny little space at Off the Wall Theatre with a multilevel set, smoking ovens and trapdoors. Amid all of the action will be a live band with piano, percussion, trumpet and violin. Robert Hirschi plays the title character, a homicidal barber in Victorian London, and Marilyn White portrays the woman who owns the meat pie shop below his barbershop. The supporting characters, who have made the musical such a hit over the years, include Off the Wall favorites David Flores in the role of the villainous Judge Turpin and Jeremy Welter as his chief underling, Beadle Bamford. Off the Wall's production of Sweeney Todd runs through Aug. 8.