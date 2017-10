Sweet Land returns to the Times Cinema for a yet another encore screening tonight. The 2005 indie film, which has proved popular enough with local audiences for the theater to keep bringing it back, is the subtle story about a German woman who immigrates to Minnesota in the 1920 to marry a young Norwegian farmer. Suspicion over her German heritage and her lack of proper immigration papers prevents them from marrying, but they two fall in love nonetheless. It screens tonight at 7 p.m.