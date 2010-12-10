Sweet Water Festive Fund-Raiser

Tucked away unassumingly in Bay View, the Sweet Water organic fish and vegetable farm has been a leader of the growing urban agriculture movement. Tonight’s fund-raiser offers guests tours of the Sweet Water facilities, as well as samples of its fish and produce. Volunteer Maggie Muza has created a menu that includes a cilantro cocktail, spring rolls with spicy peanut sauce and a Brazilian fish stew made with Sweet Water’s tilapia. Beans & Barley, La Merenda and Coquette will also provide food, while DJs from WMSE and Radio Milwaukee provide music. Tickets are $25 and include two complimentary drinks.