Perhaps the most exclusive and decadent of Milwaukee’ fashion events, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s long-running Symphony Style gala has in the past showcased the designs of top names like Vera Wang, Zang Toi and Oscar de la Renta. Tonight’s gathering, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Milwaukee Art Museum, puts the spotlight on Peggy Jennings, a Florida designer who remained mostly out of the public eye until Laura Bush began singing her praises in 2004. Jenning’s luxurious silk and cashmere wares can now be found in some of the most upscale, prestigious stores in the country, including Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus, meaning they’d likely be right up the alley of a certain former vice presidential candidate.