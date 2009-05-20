Taking Back Sunday w/ Anberlin

Since guitarist/vocalist John Nolan’s 2003 departure from Taking Back Sunday, the band has never quite been the same. With Nolan, their 2002 debut, Tell All Your Friends , tested the limits of power-pop with catchy hooks and dueling vocals with front man Adam Lazzara. But when the band switched to former Breaking Pangea leader Fred Mascherino, the quintet lost Nolan’s raspy, passionate vocals on its major label debut, Where You Want To Be . Mascherino only lasted four years do to creative differences. Their upcoming album, New Again , will be their first with Mascherino’s replacement, Matthew Fazzi, and seeks to depart from the band’s previous sound yet again.