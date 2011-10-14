Taking Back Sunday w/ The Maine and Bad Rabbits

Taking Back Sunday earned a fast following with their 2002 full-length debut, Tell All Your Friends , but it wasn't enough to keep the feuding band members together; a year later bassist Shaun Cooper and guitarist John Nolan left on bitter terms. Taking Back Sunday went on to enjoy bigger commercial successes, but without Nolan's raspy voice and fierce, post-hardcore guitar riffs, they had lost some of the rawness that made their debut so striking. To the surprise of fans, who had assumed that a reunion of the Tell All Your Friends -era lineup was all but impossible, considering how thoroughly bridges had been burned, Cooper and Nolan rejoined the group last year. Their presence catalyzes frontman Adam Lazzara on this year's self-titled Taking Back Sunday album, which recaptures the vital edge of the band's earliest efforts.