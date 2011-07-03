×

Since guitarist/vocalist John Nolan's 2003 departure from Taking Back Sunday, the band had never been the same. With Nolan, their 2002 debut, Tell All Your Friends, tested the limits of power-pop with catchy hooks and dueling vocals with frontman Adam Lazzara. But when the band switched to former Breaking Pangea leader Fred Mascherino, the quintet lost Nolan's raspy, passionate vocals on its 2004 major label debut Where You Want To Be. Nolan returned to the band, though, for the group's new self-titled album, which also sees the return of Tell All Your Friends-era bassist Shaun Cooper and has garnered the group strong reviews from old fans.