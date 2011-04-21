Brooklyn rapper Talib Kweli earned his status as underground hip-hop royalty early in his career through his work with two acclaimed projects: Black Star, his collaboration with Mos Def, and Reflection Eternal, his duo with DJ Hi-Tek. With his solo albums, Kweli has made scattered pop-crossover grabs, working with producers like Kanye West and will.i.am and guests including Justin Timberlake and Norah Jones on 2007's Eardrum , but Kweli never drifts too far from his underground roots. In 2007 he rewarded his most loyal fans with the free album Liberation , a dream collaboration with oddball producer Madlib, and last year he re-teamed with Hi-Tek for the long-awaited second Reflection Eternal album, Revolutions Per Minute .