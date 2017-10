Hard-touring rapper Talib Kweli returns to Milwaukee for a 7:30 p.m. performance at Marquette University’s Varsity Theatre tonight. In recent years, Kweli has found a comfortable balance between his status as one of the underground rap scene’s favorite conscious rappers and one of mainstream rap’s long-shot stars, releasing slick, guest-laden albums like Eardrum for the masses, and no-frills, beats-and-rhyme discs like Liberation on a smaller scale for his backpack rapper contingent.