The Tallest Man on Earth w/ Nathaniel Rateliff

With a voice so reedy it makes Bob Dylan sound like Pavarotti by comparison, Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson finger-picked his way through his 2008 debut album as The Tallest Man on Earth, Shallow Grave, catching the ear of some influential bloggers. Matsson's new The Wild Hunt is similarly stripped-down, supplementing his voice and guitar with the faintest accents of banjo and piano on a set that evokes the Appalachian spirit of Mississippi John Hurt. Matsson shares this bill with Missouri singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff, who last month wowed a modest crowd at the Turner Hall Ballroom with a commanding set that showcased his powerful, battered voice.