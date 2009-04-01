The Tallest Man on Earth

How does a scrawny Swede like Kristian Matsson so perfectly capture the Appalachian spirit of blues men like Mississippi John Hurt? With a voice so reedy it makes Bob Dylan sound like Pavarotti, Matsson finger picked his way through last year’s earthy Shallow Grave, an album that earned him the endorsement from 2008’s breakout star of the indie-folk scene, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, who has deemed the artist one of the best he’s ever seen. Tonight’s free Tallest Man on Earth show inaugurates the Pabst Theater’s new NoBuck Show series.