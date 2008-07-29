Novelist Tana French wasted no time following up her applauded 2007 debut thriller In The Woods. This month, she returned with The Likeness, which picks up where Woods left off, with Dublin detective Cassie Maddox too fazed by the first book’s events to continue her police work. When the body of a woman who looks just like her is discovered, however, Maddox has little choice but to go back undercovera move that requires great strategic and mental preparation. French reads from the book at 7 p.m. tonight at the Schwartz Bookshop in Shorewood.