For some, Minneapolis indie-rockers Tapes ‘N Tapes are a stereotypical embodiment of the “blogger band,” a term as honest as its attempt to be insulting. The group’s debut EP, 2004’s Tapes ‘N Tapes, was recorded in secluded woods of Wisconsin, and, to their dismay, reached about as many people. However, their first full-length (The Loon, 2005) quickly found popularity in the blogosphere, topped by a rave review in Pitchfork (complete with Pixies and Pavement comparisons) that paved the way for an appearance at Lollapalooza 2007. A follow-up, 2008’s Walk It Off, more or less broadened an already built-in audience with additional critical praise, and found their music being used on MTV’s Human Giant, among other places.