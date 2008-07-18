With lead singer Michael Tarbox wavering between Jim Morrison at his most delirious and Johnny Cash at his most matter of fact, the Cambridge, Mass., group Tarbox Ramblers farm the same haunting and underutilized Appalachian folk influence as the likes of 16 Horsepower. Their 2004 disc A Fix Back East parlays a similarly unsettling, yet entertaining snake-handler spirituality, complete with frantic violin strumming and grainy, sparse blues guitar. The group does an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight.