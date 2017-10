As regular 88Nine Radio Milwaukee listeners know, station DJ Tarik “The Architect” Moody is taking a leave of absence as he ships out this month to prepare for a 10-month deployment to Baghdad. He hopes to continue blogging for the station and to conduct a podcast while he’s abroad, serving as a public-affairs officer for the Army. First, though, he DJs his own going-away party tonight at the Stonefly Brewery, with The Rusty Ps, Adi Mack and Jonathan Frost.