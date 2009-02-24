Taste of Chaos ft. Thursday

In half a decade and three compilations since Taste of Chaos’ inception, festival creator (and Warped Tour founder) Kevin Lyman seems to have learned a thing or two. Back in 2006, the lineup consisted of more than 20 bands and spanned two stages, but lately they’ve condensed the roster for a more personal feel. This year’s lineup is the smallest yet, with just four national actsBring Me the Horizon, Four Year Strong, Pierce the Veil and Cancer Batsopening for headliners Thursday. Quality over quantity? Well, that depends on your definition of quality. This year’s lineup hasn’t inspired much excitement, but at least Thursday arrives with a bit of good buzz. In punk circles, the screamo veterans’ just-released album, Common Existence , is being heralded as a return-to-form, the group’s hungriest album in years.