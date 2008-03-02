While the Warped Tour continues to expand, harboring bands across genres, the Taste of Chaos Tour, a newer creation from Warped Tour impresario Kevin Lyman, has kept its focus tight, inviting only bands on the harder end of the alternative rock and emo-core spectrum. Although this year’s tour, which stops at the Rave tonight for a 5 p.m. bill, lacks some of the star power of years past, when My Chemical Romance, The Deftones and 30 Seconds to Mars have headlined, the festival has had some luck breaking big stars (Paramore was discovered at a 2005 Orlando performance), so there’s always the chance of seeing a potential next big thing. On the bill tonight are Avenged Sevenfold, Atreyu, Bullet for My Valentine, Blessthefall, Idiot Pilot, Mucc, D’espairsRay and The Underneath.