Waukesha’s large Taste of Summer music festival continues its five-day run today at the Waukesha Expo. A 9 p.m. headlining show tonight, billed as “The Original Idols Live!” is sure to appeal to baby boomers: It features Ian Mitchell (of the Bay City Rollers), The Cowsills, Bo Donaldson and the Heywoods, and Barry Williamsyes, that Barry Williams, Greg Brady himself.