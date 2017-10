Waukesha’s large Taste of Summer music festival continues its five-day run today at the Waukesha Expo. Among the many performers is Tommy James and the Shondells, who go on at 9 p.m. with a set that’s sure to include oldies staples like “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Crimson and Clover.” James won’t have to travel too far for this show: He now resides in Monroe, Wis.