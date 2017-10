An Afghan taxi driver beaten to death by the American military is the starting point for the 2007 documentary Taxi to the Dark Side, a somber exploration of U.S. military torture tactics and policies that screens tonight at 7 p.m. in the UWM Union Theatre. Directed by Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room documentarian Alex Gibney, the film mines a much darker tone than that breakthrough documentary, but the themes of failed policies and lack of accountability are the same.