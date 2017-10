Through Thursday, March 20, the Times Cinema hosts screenings of this year’s Academy Award winner for Best Documentary, Taxi to the Dark Side. Like many of its fellow nominees, it’s a lofty account of United States foreign policy. The filmmakers take a look at the country’s torture policies, placing particular attention on a 2002 incident in which an innocent Afghani taxi driver was tortured to death. Tonight’s screenings are at 7 and 9 p.m.