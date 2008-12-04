This summer the Royal Family camp announced itself as a promising force in the Milwaukee rap scene with the release of its first record, Prophetic’s Mo Profit, Mo Progress. Tonight another member of the collective, Tay Butler, celebrates the release of his own debut album, Tay’s Anatomy. The record hews closely to the winning production formula laid by Mo Profit, Mo Progress, a mix of Rawkus Records’ elbow-throwing, underground swagger and Roc-A-Fella Records’ high-polish floss, glued together by buoyant samples of lush, vintage soul. Tay Butler tops a 10 p.m. bill at the Stonefly Brewery tonight.