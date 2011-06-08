Taylor Swift w/ NeedToBreathe

After becoming one of country's biggest stars with her 2006 self-titled debut, it didn't take Taylor Swift too long to become one of music's biggest stars, period. Her sophomore album, Fearless , became the best-selling album of 2009, thanks to crossover hits “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me.” On her 2010 blockbuster Speak Now , she further sharpened her songwriting voice, penning each of the record's 14 tracks herself (a rarity for commercial country artists regardless of their age or gender). The record contrasts Swift's usual, girlishly lovelorn musings with barbed jabs at ex-lovers and romantic rivals.