In the increasingly crowded jam-rock pool, it takes more than just chops to stand out. For San Francisco’s Tea Leaf Green, a quartet that divides its lead duties between guitar and piano, a break came in the form of an endorsement from Phish’s Trey Anastasio, who invited the band to warm up his 2005 tour and sat in on one of their performances. Last year the band released their fifth studio album, Raise Up the Tent , but their 2006 live album Rock ’n’ Roll Band better captures their improvisational spirit.