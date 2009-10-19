On the Same Team: An Evening of Women’s Basketball

The 2009 LGBT Film/Video Festival tonight presents two 2008 films about women’s basketball and the underlying homophobia behind the sport. The first is a documentary: Training Rules , which follows longtime Pennsylvania State University coach Rene Portland, whose discrimination against lesbians became the subject of a high-profile lawsuit. The next is fiction. Lady Trojans introduces a more tolerant high-school basketball team, where young players find a safe place to come of age and fall in love.