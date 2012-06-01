Until his double-disc eighth album, <i>Killer</i>, went platinum in 2008, Kansas City hardcore rapper Tech N9ne struggled for recognition outside of underground circles. N9ne's commercial success has only further catalyzed the already prolific rapper, who has been releasing music at a rapid clip ever since. Last year the rapper celebrated his 40th birthday by releasing two albums, the underground-minded <i>Welcome to Strangeland</i> and the glitzier <i>All 6's and 7's</i>, which included collaborations with Lil Wayne, B.o.B., Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and T-Pain, among many others. For this Hostile Takeover Tour, he'll be joined on the bill by rappers Machine Gun Kelly, Krizz Kaliko, Mayday, Prozak and Stevie Stone.