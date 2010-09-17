Tech N9ne w/ E-40, Jay Rock, Glasses Malone, Krizz Kaliko

Until his double-disc eighth album, Killer , went platinum two years ago, Kansas City hardcore rapper Tech N9ne struggled for recognition outside of underground circles. N9ne’s commercial success has only further catalyzed the already prolific rapper’s output; he released his guest-heavy Sickology 101: The Study of Being Sick and K.O.D. within six months of each other last year; his 11th album, The Gates Mixed Plate , arrived this July. That same work ethic secured him a slot at the Rock the Bells Festival last year, and an appearance at the 10th annual Gathering of the Juggalos, where his vivid, violent narratives found an apt (if somewhat unlikely) audience. This week marks the beginning of Tech N9ne’s “Independent Grind Tour,” featuring gangsta rap icon E-40.