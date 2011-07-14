Until his double-disc eighth album, Killer, went platinum in 2008, Kansas City hardcore rapper Tech N9ne struggled for recognition outside of underground circles. N9ne's commercial success has only further propelled the already prolific rapper's output; he released his guest-heavy Sickology 101: The Study of Being Sick and K.O.D. within six months of each other in 2009, followed by his 11th album, The Gates Mixed Plate, last July. Buoyed by some big-name guests (including Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes and The Deftones), Tech's latest album, All 6's And 7's, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard rap albums chart, affirming the rapper's newfound commercial appeal.