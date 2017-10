Dog owners and outdoors lovers alike will get a kick out of nature writer Ted Kerasote’s latest book, Merle’s Door: Lessons from a Freethinking Dog. In it, Kerasote details 13 years of adventures spent with his dog Merle, an abandoned puppy he discovered on a rafting trip. Over time, Kerasote began to view his companion not as a pet who must be trained and constrained, but rather an equal partner in their journeys. Kerasote speaks about the book tonight at 7 p.m. in Brookfield.