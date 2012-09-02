Ted Mueller Memorial Concert

A local music scene that's already lost too many of its friendliest faces this year was hit hard by another loss earlier this summer when drummer Ted Mueller of the rock band Axe passed away at age 57. At this show, more than a dozen of Mueller's musician friends will take the stage to honor his memory, including Brooke St. James, Xeno, Craig Brog, Sam Benedon, Brian James Fox, Scott Stephan, Steve Schramm and Tony Jefferson. Proceeds will go to one of Mueller's favorite places, the Milwaukee County Zoo.