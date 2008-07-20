Drawing frequent comparisons to Medeski, Martin and Wood, St. Louis’ Teddy Presberg comfortably infuses jazz guitar jams with routine funk refrains. Playing with his backing band, the Red Note Revivalists, the St. Louis musician should bring a large and vibrant sound to the cramped Jazz Estate stage when he does a 9:30 p.m. show tonight. With its avid fusion of vaguely psychedelic guitar, funky bass and ’70s soul motifs, Presberg’s 2006 album Blueprint of Soul is a hodge-podge celebrating jazz’s eclectic spirit.