When blues-rock singer Susan Tedeschi in 2001 married Derek Trucks, a virtuoso slide guitarist and leader of The Derek Trucks Band as well as a regular player with the Allman Brothers, it seemed only a matter of time until the two would begin collaborating together. From time to time, they played together with members of both of their bands as The Soul Stew Revival, but it wasn't until last year that they put their separate bands on hiatus to dedicate all their time to their joint venture, now christened the Tedeschi Trucks Band. A dazzlingly soulful celebration of blues and roots-rock, the group's new album, Revelator , has garnered some of the strongest reviews of either artist's career.