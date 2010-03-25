Tegan and Sara w/ Holly Miranda

Canadian twins Tegan and Sara Quinn introduced themselves in the late-’90s as a young folk-pop duo for the Lilith Fair crowd before embracing the guiltier pleasures of rock and New Wave on their 2004 breakthrough album So Jealous . Even better was their 2007 follow-up The Con , which they recorded with Death Cab For Cutie’s Chris Walla and Matt Sharp of Weezer and The Rentals. They reunited with Walla for their latest record, Sainthood , a more stripped-down effort that takes The Con ’s emotionally charged power-pop in tenser, darker directions.