The Temper Trap

Australia’s Temper Trap began, like so many other mid-century groups, as post-punk revivalists, but they know how to pull off a big moment better than most of their peers. Their 2009 debut album, Conditions , has emerged as a modest hit, largely on the back of its shimmering single “Sweet Disposition,” a flashy, U2-styled skyscraper that has memorably appeared in commercials for (500) Days of Summer , Rhapsody.com, several TV shows and, most recently, Diet Coke, on an ad that aired during the Academy Awards and has given the song additional tail wind on the digital charts.