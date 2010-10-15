The ‘Temporary Pop-Up Boutique’ Opening

After Bay View’s Paper Boat Boutique & Gallery shut down last year, co-owner Faythe Levine set up a new gallery space in the back of the neighboring skateboard shop Sky High. Through the end of the year, that gallery space will also serve as a curated boutique much like the old Paper Boat, with an emphasis on quirky, handcrafted goods like jewelry, books, stationery and, among the rarer offerings, porcelain-gilded bullets and painted ceramic owls. Also on display will be a site-specific mural painted by area artist Sofia Arnold. Levine’s ‘Temporary Pop-Up Boutique’ marks its grand opening Friday with extended hours in conjunction with Gallery Night.