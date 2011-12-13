It would take a lot of ink to list all of The Temptations\' top 10 hits, since there are a whooping 37 of them, including soul classics like \"My Girl,\" \"Get Ready\" and \"The Way You Do the Thing You Do.\" The legendary Motown band never stopped touring, even as members have left and passed on. The outfit is down to its last original member (Otis Williams), but they have continued to record. Their latest album is 2010\'s Still Here , which updates the band\'s style with modern sounds (including Auto-Tune). The songs often fall flat, but Williams\' voice has lost little with age.