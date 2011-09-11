The Milwaukee Rep stages a theater-based comedy from versatile playwright Jeffrey Hatcher which peers behind the curtain at the private lives of classic stage legends. Set in the 1930s in the legendary tourist site it is named after, Ten Chimneys explores the relationships between legendary actors Alfred Lunt, Lynn Fontanne, Sydney Greenstreet, Uta Hagen and more. Set designer Linda Buchanan is given the challenge of transporting the distinctive look of the home in Genesee Depot to the stage of the Quadracci Powerhouse. The production runs through Sept. 25.