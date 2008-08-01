That Terence Blanchard emerged as a young powerhouse trumpeter in the ’80s might have made him a bigger star had Wynton Marsalis, another New Orleans trumpeter just one year Blanchard’s senior, not already accomplished the same feat. It’s unfair to compare the two too much, however, since Blanchard is far less traditional than Marsalis, more prone to edgier bop and African-fusion. Tonight at 9 p.m. he headlines the first of the Third Ward’s Summer Sizzle’s two-day run. The event also features sets from the Paul Spencer Band, the Bronzeville Quintet, Steve Cole, Streetlife and the Eric Jacobson Quintet.