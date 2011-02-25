Marquette, Mich.’s post-rock ensemble The Terminal Orchestra crafts rustic and foreboding instrumentals in the spirit of Rachel’s and The Dirty Three, with stabbing strings inspired by Igor Stravinsky’s most menacing movements. For this show, the group will perform in its entirety its debut album The Seasons , a lush, frequently unsettling song cycle about their home state’s ecological extremes. Released through Cincinnati’s Phratry Records, the album is posted for free streaming on the group’s Bandcamp page.