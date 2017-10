Sacramento hard-rockers Telsa have been touring off and on since 1984, and after all these years, their hair is for the most part as long and unruly as it was in their heyday. Though it’s unlikely the band will repeat the success of their 1989 power-ballad “Love Song,” the group is set to release its seventh studio album this week, Forever More, and they’re giving it the full tour promotional push, stopping tonight at the Rave for a 7 p.m. show.