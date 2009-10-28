Thao and The Get Down Stay Down w/ Portland Cello Project

Thao Nguygen’s rich, bluesy voice, which recalls the slow-burn of Chan Marshall and the ebullience bark of Karen O, gives her chamber-folk tunes a gravity she may or may not intend, but along with the lively arrangements of her band, The Get Down Stay Down, that voice separates her from legions of other K Records-inspired songstresses writing oddball tunes in the vein of the Juno soundtrack. Her latest album, Know Better Learn Faster , is her most festive yet, an incessantly fun, boogying, shimmying folk-pop album like nothing else released this year. Thao and The Get Down Stay Down will be collaborating for part of this show with their Kill Rock Stars labelmates the Portland Cello Project.