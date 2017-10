Emo-punks Saves the Day won over MTV with their hits “Freakish” and “At The Funderal,” but on their latest touring, they’re reminding fans that they haven’t gone pop and abandoned their roots. They’ve invited five likeminded bandsArmor For Sleep, Set Your Goals, Metro Station and Lydiaon the road for an event they’re calling “The Bamboozle Roadshow.” The tour stops at the Rave tonight for a 6:30 p.m. concert.