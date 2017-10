Recalling a more easygoing version of Deerhunter with a better sense of humor, San Francisco’s Thee Oh Sees conjure the hazy, druggy sounds of the psychedelic rock that thrived in their home city four decades ago, updating it with modern, ambient noise and swatches of art punk. The group’s latest album, Help , is alternatingly braying and catchy, a contrast the group plays up live. Tonight the group rolls through Milwaukee with The Fresh & Only’s and Head On Electric.