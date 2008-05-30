Leave it to a Godspeed You! Black Emperor side project to make their satellite band seem positively grounded. Founded by three Godspeed principals, Thee Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra & Tra- La-La Band are every bit as long-winded as you’d expect, given their name, taking the plodding buildups and grand crescendos of post-rock to new excesses. That’s not to say Thee Silver Mt. Zion Orchestra doesn’t dole out thrills. Their violent, percussive payoffs are reliably breathtaking, but they arrive only after long patches of minimalist mumbo-jumbo and listener-vetting drones. The group headlines an 8 p.m. Turner Hall Ballroom show tonight with opening act The Dead Science.