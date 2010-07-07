Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” on display through Aug. 15 at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art. The art in this exhibit ranges from the 1940s to the ’60s, with works primarily hanging salon-style in the museum’s Mezzanine Gallery. Dozens of Czebotar’s small pictures mix with 10 larger oils on canvas. Most every image is unframed, untitled and unaccompanied by a description regarding the medium, leaving viewers wondering how to decipher Czebotar’s artwork.