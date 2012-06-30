Imagining a trip-hop incarnation of Bob Marley, the Washington, D.C., duo Thievery Corporation blends smooth, grassroots reggae with synth-driven electronics. Through minimalist lyrics and lethargic rhythms, Rob Garza and Eric Hilton use their unique soundscapes to thoroughly criticize the standards of modern society, whether it's over-hyped contemporary music or American greed. On recent tours the band has brought this sound to the stage with the help of a 15-piece live band, which has lent an extra kick to songs from their sixth and latest album, 2011's <I>Culture of Fear</i>.