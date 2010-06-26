Try as you might, it’s hard to fit Thievery Corporation into a neat stylistic genre, or even a particular hemisphere of the globe. The group pushes the boundaries of electronic music by knitting together dub, bossa nova, acid jazz and Indian classical music in an ethereal sonic haze. Though Thievery Corporation emerged from Washington, D.C.’s electronic underground in 1995 and helped define the late-’90s downtempo scene, they entered the public imagination nine years later, thanks to Zach Braff’s film Garden State , which featured the group’s 1998 single “Lebanese Blonde.” Since then, they’ve remixed Shibuyu-kei sweethearts Pizzicato Five and electronic-pop experimentalists Stereolab, among others, and participated in the Coachella and Lollapalooza music festivals.