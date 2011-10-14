The Thing w/ Savini Effect

On the night that a prequel with the same title opens in wide release, the Times Cinema screens John Carpenter's 1982 cult classic, The Thing . A flop upon its initial release (unsurprisingly, audiences preferred E.T. , the sci-fi movie with an alien that didn't violently devour every life form it came into contact with), it's one of Carpenter's scariest films, with grotesque depictions of an extraterrestrial biomass that slaughters man and dog alike and steals their appearances. Before the screening, the horror-themed Milwaukee band Savini Effect, which covers classic fright-film music, will perform.