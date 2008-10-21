Fox created a new generation of talent shows with its “American Idol” franchise, then did the same thing for dancing with “So You Think You Can Dance.” Tonight that program rolls through Milwaukee once again with its annual tour, which assembles the top 10 finalists from the latest season of the popular ballroom dancing show. Included on tonight’s 7:30 p.m.bill at the Bradley Center are Chelsie, Courtney, Gev, Jessica, Katee, Kherington, Mark, Twitch, Will and the season’s ultimate winner, Joshua.